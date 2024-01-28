CM KP expresses grief over demise of Mufti Ayaz

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Sunday expressed condolences on the sad demise of Mufti Ayaz in Manshera and the mother of former provincial ministers Yusuf Ayub, Akbar Ayub, and Arshad Ayub in Haripur.

Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah visited the residence of Muhammad Ijaz, the late Mufti Muhammad Ayaz's brother and offered condolences and prayers. He also conveyed profound sorrow to the grieving family.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah also extended condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of former provincial ministers Yusuf Ayub, Akbar Ayub, and Arshad Ayub on the passing of their mother in Haripur at their residence, he offered prayers for the deceased, acknowledging the shared grief of the family.

In his condolence messages, retired Justice Arshad Hussain Shah extended prayers for the departed soul of Mufti Ayaz and the mother of former provincial ministers Yusuf Ayub, Akbar Ayub, and Arshad Ayub emphasizing solidarity with the bereaved family.