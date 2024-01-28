CM KP Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Mufti Ayaz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Sunday expressed condolences on the sad demise of Mufti Ayaz in Manshera and the mother of former provincial ministers Yusuf Ayub, Akbar Ayub, and Arshad Ayub in Haripur.
Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah visited the residence of Muhammad Ijaz, the late Mufti Muhammad Ayaz's brother and offered condolences and prayers. He also conveyed profound sorrow to the grieving family.
Syed Arshad Hussain Shah also extended condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of former provincial ministers Yusuf Ayub, Akbar Ayub, and Arshad Ayub on the passing of their mother in Haripur at their residence, he offered prayers for the deceased, acknowledging the shared grief of the family.
In his condolence messages, retired Justice Arshad Hussain Shah extended prayers for the departed soul of Mufti Ayaz and the mother of former provincial ministers Yusuf Ayub, Akbar Ayub, and Arshad Ayub emphasizing solidarity with the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gas explosion leaves two injured3 minutes ago
-
Minister assures APNS clearing print media dues3 minutes ago
-
6 stolen motorcycle recovered3 minutes ago
-
ECP releases summary of polling stations for elections 202413 minutes ago
-
Shepherd with 3 buffaloes killed in road accident13 minutes ago
-
Muzaffar Warsi remembered on his 13th death anniversary13 minutes ago
-
CTO lauds traffic wardens for organising best traffic arrangements during political rallies13 minutes ago
-
Search, combing operation conducted at Khanna Police Station jurisdiction23 minutes ago
-
Four noted candidates to contest from NA-126 constituency23 minutes ago
-
1500 kites confiscated during raid23 minutes ago
-
30 persons including independent candidate held, another 100 booked23 minutes ago
-
Rain likely in Lahore on Tuesday23 minutes ago