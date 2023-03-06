UrduPoint.com

CM KP Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Veteran Pakistani Actor Qavi Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

CM KP expresses grief over demise of veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow at the demise of veteran Pakistani actor Qavi Khan. He was 80.

In a condolence message, the Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that the renowned actor died of a prolonged illness and was in Canada for treatment, where he breathed his last. He was from Peshawar.

Qavi's acting in the ptv drama Koi Na Adda Sanj Mila is a testament to his decades-long career. Besides television and theatre, he continuously showcased his artistic ability in films and radio as well.

Qavi started his career at a young age at Radio Pakistan Peshawar. From there, he rose to stardom in television. Launching his career in PTV and Lollywood films in 1964, he was one of the few actors who witnessed the decline of the film industry up close.

He married in 1968 and had four children.

He acted in countless dramas, including Andhera Ujala, Fishar, Lahore Gate, Mutthi Bhar Mitti, Betiyan, Cinderella, and Dure Shahwar. He also carved out a special place for himself in Pakistani films, with movies like Mohabbat Zindagi Hai, Chand Suraj, Sarfarosh, Kalay Chor, Zameen Aasman, and Pari.

Qavi Khan was honored with numerous awards including the presidential award, Pride of Performance, for his outstanding performance, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the LSA lifetime achievement award, and three Nigar awards.

