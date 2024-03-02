CM KP Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives Due To Rains
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives due to rains and snowfall in various districts of the province.
The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected families and prayed for patience for the families of died and injured.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed well wishes for the speedy recovery for the injured.
He directed the concerned district administration to ensure immediate relief to the affected families. He also directed the measures to restore the communication roads closed as a result of snowfall and landslides.
The Chief Minister said that the provincial government equally shares the grief with the affected families and they will not be left alone by providing the all out possible support.
