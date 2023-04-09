CM KP expresses grief over martyrdom of two FC soldiers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of two FC soldiers in a remote control bomb in Bara of district Khyber.

In a condolence message, the chief minister condemned the incident and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in Jannah.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and advised them to be patient and face the incident with courage.