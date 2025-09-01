CM KP expresses solidarity with Afghanistan after deadly earthquake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property in the earthquake that struck several parts of Afghanistan late Sunday evening.

In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the Afghan government, people and the bereaved families over the tragic loss of hundreds of lives.

He prayed for the departed souls, patience for the families of the victims, and the speedy recovery of the injured.

Gandapur said the government and people of KP stand shoulder to shoulder with their Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time.

He added that the provincial government is ready to extend support to the affected families in every possible way.