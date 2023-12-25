CM KP extends Christmas greetings to minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on the occasion of Christmas here on Monday conveyed heartfelt wishes to the Christian community.

In his message, Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah highlighted the inclusive rights enjoyed by all minorities in Pakistan, emphasizing that the Islamic faith teaches equality for all.

He underscored the constitutional guarantee of freedom for minorities to practice their religious rituals, ceremonies, and festivals.

Chief Minister Shah acknowledged the significant role of minorities, especially the Christian community, in the nation's development.

He expressed the nation's appreciation for the invaluable contributions of minorities, emphasizing the need to recognize and cherish their role.

CM Arshad Hussain stressed the importance of interfaith harmony and mutual coexistence as fundamental principles for national unity.

He asserted that safeguarding the lives, property, and rights of minorities is a top priority for the provincial government.

As the entire nation acknowledges the pivotal role played by minorities, the Caretaker Chief Minister urged the public to value and respect the diverse contributions of minorities towards the progress and prosperity of the country.