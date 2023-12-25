PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, in commemoration of the birth anniversary of the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, extended warm wishes to the nation on this significant day and urged the nation to renew its commitment to making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah delivered a heartfelt message, addressing the entire nation. Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah acknowledged the relentless efforts and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam in establishing a separate state.

He emphasized the enduring commitment and unwavering struggle that paved the way for the creation of the blessed country of Pakistan. Reflecting on the principled and scholarly leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Chief Minister highlighted that the nation, under his visionary guidance, emerged as the manifestation of Allah's gift.

In the context of current crises, the Chief Minister stressed the need for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to adhere to the principles of faith, unity, and discipline laid out by the founding fathers.

CM Arshad Hussain urged everyone to play their role in steering the country away from prevailing crises and towards the path of progress. He reiterated that adherence to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam is crucial for overcoming challenges and achieving national development.

Drawing parallels with neighboring India, the Chief Minister emphasized that the anti-Muslim stance of our neighbouring country underscores the correctness of the decision to establish a separate state for Muslims.

Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah declared the collective determination of the nation to make any necessary sacrifices to ensure that the beloved homeland remains invincible. The statement echoed a sentiment of unwavering patriotism and a commitment to Quaid-e-Azam's vision for a strong and sovereign Pakistan.