CM KP felicitates nation on Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on the eve of Independence Day conveyed heartfelt felicitations to the entire nation and especially the people of KP.

In his message, he emphasized the importance of renewing the commitment to the ideals that led to the creation of Pakistan and highlighted the sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Chief Minister Azam Khan recognized that Pakistan's establishment was the culmination of the immense struggle and sacrifices made by millions of Muslims, which has resulted in the current era of peace and prosperity.

He acknowledged the monumental debt of gratitude owed to the forefathers and called for sustained efforts to transform Pakistan into a prosperous and developed nation.

Chief Minister Azam Khan expressed that the birth of Pakistan was the result of the sacrifices made by countless Muslims, and it is due to those sacrifices that Pakistan now breathes in an atmosphere of peace.

He underscored the duty of every citizen to play a role in building a progressive and flourishing nation.

Chief Minister stressed unity among all sections of society, transcending regional, ethnic, and linguistic divisions, for the genuine freedom and development of the country.

He remarked that while the value of the countless sacrifices for freedom cannot be measured, the real purpose of freedom can be fulfilled by living up to the dreams of the forefathers.

In pursuit of this objective, Chief Minister Azam Khan highlighted the necessity of free and sustainable practical wisdom to extricate the country from internal, external, and financial crises, as self-reliance and economic stability are essential for national defense.

He urged everyone to recommit to making Pakistan a great nation according to the vision of its founders and prioritize national interests over political or personal gains.

He also paid tribute to the armed forces, police, and young people who have sacrificed their lives for the defense and security of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister's message on this occasion resonated with the call to cherish the ideals of Pakistan's creation and work collectively for the country's continued growth, prosperity, and stability.