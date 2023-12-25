Open Menu

CM KP Felicitates Newlay Office Bearers Of Tank Press Club

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of Tank Press Club.

He extended congratulations to President Rafiq Ahmed Kundi, General Secretary Sheikh Rehmatullah along with entire cabinet, on their successful election.

In his official statement, Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah expressed hope that the newly elected cabinet would utilize their leadership and professional skills for the prosperity and advancement of the journalistic community in the area.

He emphasized their responsibility in fostering a positive journalistic environment and promoting excellence in the field of journalism.

