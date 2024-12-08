CM KP for timely completion of development projects in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur focused on the annual development program.

The program includes19 major projects of various sectors such as health, education, communication, sports, irrigation, industry, tourism, social welfare, relief and livestock.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from the divisional and district administrations, as well as additional chief secretaries and administrative secretaries via video link.

The total cost of these projects is Rs 70 billion, with Rs 6.1 billion allocated in the current fiscal year's budget. So far, Rs. 724 million has been released for these projects.

Additionally, 25 new development projects have been included in the provincial annual development program for Dera Ismail Khan, with a total cost of Rs 23.8 billion for which Rs 1.4 billion has been allocated in the current fiscal year budget.

Under the current annual development program, 12 priority projects have been shortlisted for DI Khan.

These projects include the establishment of Girls Cadet College, the establishment of a satellite center of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, a burn center, a cath lab, Construction of flyovers, the construction of a Girls Commerce College, construction of a new building for the education board, and shifting of Tank Adda.

Other projects include the construction of watercourses for Gomal Zam Dam, the district development plan and sports projects, while 357 million rupees have already been released for the construction of flyovers.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the overall progress of these projects and directed the concerned authorities to ensure their timely implementation in line with the established timelines for the welfare of the public.

He also instructed the divisional commissioners of the province to monitor the progress of development projects in their respective divisions.

Gandapur emphasized the need for uniform development projects across all districts of the province, with priority given to merged districts and other backward areas. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of funds for the timely completion of these projects.

The concerned line departments should inform the finance department about the requirements of development funds in a timely manner, Chief Minister said.

Timely completion of these projects should be ensured so that the people benefit from their fruits as soon as possible, Chief Minister said.