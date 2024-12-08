CM KP For Timely Completion Of Development Projects In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur focused on the annual development program.
The program includes19 major projects of various sectors such as health, education, communication, sports, irrigation, industry, tourism, social welfare, relief and livestock.
The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from the divisional and district administrations, as well as additional chief secretaries and administrative secretaries via video link.
The total cost of these projects is Rs 70 billion, with Rs 6.1 billion allocated in the current fiscal year's budget. So far, Rs. 724 million has been released for these projects.
Additionally, 25 new development projects have been included in the provincial annual development program for Dera Ismail Khan, with a total cost of Rs 23.8 billion for which Rs 1.4 billion has been allocated in the current fiscal year budget.
Under the current annual development program, 12 priority projects have been shortlisted for DI Khan.
These projects include the establishment of Girls Cadet College, the establishment of a satellite center of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, a burn center, a cath lab, Construction of flyovers, the construction of a Girls Commerce College, construction of a new building for the education board, and shifting of Tank Adda.
Other projects include the construction of watercourses for Gomal Zam Dam, the district development plan and sports projects, while 357 million rupees have already been released for the construction of flyovers.
The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the overall progress of these projects and directed the concerned authorities to ensure their timely implementation in line with the established timelines for the welfare of the public.
He also instructed the divisional commissioners of the province to monitor the progress of development projects in their respective divisions.
Gandapur emphasized the need for uniform development projects across all districts of the province, with priority given to merged districts and other backward areas. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of funds for the timely completion of these projects.
The concerned line departments should inform the finance department about the requirements of development funds in a timely manner, Chief Minister said.
Timely completion of these projects should be ensured so that the people benefit from their fruits as soon as possible, Chief Minister said.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
62,268 'drug-traffickers' arrested this year1 minute ago
-
LESCO action against power pilferers in Kot Lakhpat, Bahadurpura1 minute ago
-
Kohat police crack down on aerial firing1 minute ago
-
Pakistan women Cricket team celebrates birthday of Haniah Ahmer1 minute ago
-
Business leaders visit thalassaemia centre2 minutes ago
-
DC urges citizen to support admin for discouraging professional beggars2 minutes ago
-
12 held on violation of tenancy law2 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's sister2 minutes ago
-
PM condoles with Hiraj over his father's death11 minutes ago
-
MDCAT retake exam conducted in Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Tobacco industry shifting over manipulative tactics to influence public opinion: Experts12 minutes ago
-
Hockey players receive triumphant welcome12 minutes ago