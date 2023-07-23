CM KP for urgent relief measures in rains hit areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday issued strict directives to the relief department and district administrations to remain on high alert and provide relief to people of the area hit by torrential rains and flash floods.

The chief minister also directed relevant officials to ensure immediate assistance to those affected by the heavy downpours.

He said that rescue and relief operations must be promptly launched to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population as the situation demands urgent attention.

People in the distress should be provided immediate relief and support.

We must take all necessary measures to ensure their safety and well being, he said.

The chief minister further assured that the caretaker provincial government would leave no stone unturned in providing every possible assistance to those facing difficulties during this challenging hour. We will stand by the affected people throughout this difficult time and every possible help will be extended to them, he added.

He said that relief and rescue teams had been deployed to affected areas to provide immediate aid and assess the extent of the damage.