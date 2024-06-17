Open Menu

CM KP Greets Entire Pakistani Nation On Eid-ul-Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

CM KP greets entire Pakistani nation on Eid-ul-Adha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Happy Eid ul-Adha to the entire Pakistani nation, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur in his message issued here on Monday.

Eid-ul-Adha is the biggest festival of joy for the Muslim world, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said.

Eid-ul-Adha gives us a sense of self-sacrifice, sacrifice, harmony and living for each other, he added.

Paying Sunnah Ibrahimi teaches us to sacrifice everything for the sake of Allah, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

The rich people of the society should share their happiness with the poor and deserving people around them on the joyous occasion of Eid, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

Sharing the joy of Eid with deserving people is the true spirit of this great Islamic festival and this important day of Eid-ul-Azha teaches us unity, harmony, peace and brotherhood along with seeking the mercy of Allah Almighty, Ali Amin Gandapur added.

People should take special care of cleanliness after fulfilling Sunnat-e-Ibrahim, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

"Citizens should fully cooperate with the sanitation staff in this regard", he appealed to the people.

Special Eid-ul-Azha greetings to security forces personnel, police personnel, medical personnel and rescue personnel on duty, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said.

