CM KP grieves over attack on school van in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the attack on school van in Swat.

In a condemnation message, the CM condemned the attack on the innocent school students. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of the driver in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured students.