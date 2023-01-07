PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Fazal Elahi.

In a statement issued by CM Secretariat here, Mahmood Khan prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to family members to bear this loss with fortitude.