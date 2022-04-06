CM KP grieves over death of senior journalist Naveed Alam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist, Naveed Alam.

In a condolence message issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister expressed condolence and heartiest sympathies with the heirs of the deceased. He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for his heirs to bear the loss with fortitude.