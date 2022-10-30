CM KP grieves over martyrdom of constable, wildlife employee in militants' attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the militants' attack on a check post in D.I. Khan and expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the martyrdom of a police constable and an employee of Wildlife Department in the incident.

In a statement issued by the CM Secretariat here, Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report from the KP Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The CM KP said the elements involved in this inhuman act would be arrested at all costs, and that the sacrifice of the martyrs would not go in vain.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the martyred and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Earlier on Sunday, a police constable and a civilian were martyred while four other police officials sustained injuries as terrorists attacked Daraban Police check post on Dera-Zhob Road in D.

I.Khan.

According to Police spokesman, constable Hazrat Hussain and a daily wage employee of the Wildlife Department Naimat Ullah were martyred in the terrorist attack, happened within the limits of Daraban police station.

The injured constables included Bilal, Imran, Nasrullah and Naseeb Ullah. The injured cops, and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dera.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat along with DSP City Iqbal Baloch, DSP Headquarters Syed Asghar Ali Shah and a heavy contingent of police had reached the site and started a search operation.