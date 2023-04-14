UrduPoint.com

CM KP Hands Over Rs One Million Compensation Cheque To Heirs Of Slain Diyal Singh

The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan here Friday handed over Rs one million compensation cheque to the heirs of slain Diyal Singh

The Chief Minister while talking to members of the Sikh community led by Goryal Singh and family members of slain Diyal Singh said that targeting citizens of minorities was a highly condemnable act and that elements involved in the killing of Diyal Singh would be brought to justice soon.

Police have been directed to improve security measures for minorities while Shamshan Ghat problem of the Sikh community was also being addressed.

The Sikhs community leader Goryal Singh and members of the family of Diyal Singh thanked the Chief Minister for the compensation package.

The CM also congratulated the Sikhs community for their religious Besakhi festival.

