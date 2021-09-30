CM KP hands over specially designed 4x4 ambulances to Rescue 1122

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan Thursday handed over specially designed 4x4 ambulances to Rescue 1122 for "Emergency Rescue Stations at Tourist Destinations" by KITE

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan Thursday handed over specially designed 4x4 ambulances to Rescue 1122 for "Emergency Rescue Stations at Tourist Destinations" by KITE.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project is working on establishment of five rescue stations in tourist areas of Ayubia, Thandiani, Kewai, Kalash and Kumrat.

Apart from two ambulances for each station one firefighting vehicle, one snow blower and other rescue equipment will also be provided.

These stations are established in eco-friendly prefab containers at Ayubia and Thandiani by KITE, and to be installed soon at Kewai, Kalash, Kumrat and Gabeen Jabba too.

Secretary Tourism Abid Majeed and Secretary Relief Yousaf Rahim, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad and PD KITE Touseef Khalid also attended the ceremony.

The initiative will improve ambulatory care at tourist destinations and to ensure its uninterrupted availability to the tourists.