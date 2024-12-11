CM KP held a meeting for early completion of federal PSDP projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday held a meeting with Chairman of the Prime Minister Inspection Commission, Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, abd discussed progress on development projects under the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, and attended by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries and other senior officials, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, it was agreed to accelerate the pace of work on these projects and ensure their timely completion.

Participants emphasized the importance of better coordination among departments to remove obstacles hindering the implementation of these projects.

Federal and provincial departments were instructed to take necessary measures to achieve this goal.

The meeting discussed key projects including the Chitral-Shandur Road, Peshawar Northern Bypass, CRBC Lift Canal, Hangu Road and other significant initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gandapur highlighted the importance of completing these projects for public welfare, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities.

Muzaffar Ranjha assured that the federal PSDP projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be prioritized and completed on time.