Open Menu

CM KP Held A Meeting For Early Completion Of Federal PSDP Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

CM KP held a meeting for early completion of federal PSDP projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday held a meeting with Chairman of the Prime Minister Inspection Commission, Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, abd discussed progress on development projects under the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, and attended by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries and other senior officials, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, it was agreed to accelerate the pace of work on these projects and ensure their timely completion.

Participants emphasized the importance of better coordination among departments to remove obstacles hindering the implementation of these projects.

Federal and provincial departments were instructed to take necessary measures to achieve this goal.

The meeting discussed key projects including the Chitral-Shandur Road, Peshawar Northern Bypass, CRBC Lift Canal, Hangu Road and other significant initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gandapur highlighted the importance of completing these projects for public welfare, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities.

Muzaffar Ranjha assured that the federal PSDP projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be prioritized and completed on time.

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

2 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

2 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

3 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

3 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

17 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

17 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan