CM KP Held A Meeting For Early Completion Of Federal PSDP Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday held a meeting with Chairman of the Prime Minister Inspection Commission, Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, abd discussed progress on development projects under the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, and attended by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries and other senior officials, said a press release issued here.
During the meeting, it was agreed to accelerate the pace of work on these projects and ensure their timely completion.
Participants emphasized the importance of better coordination among departments to remove obstacles hindering the implementation of these projects.
Federal and provincial departments were instructed to take necessary measures to achieve this goal.
The meeting discussed key projects including the Chitral-Shandur Road, Peshawar Northern Bypass, CRBC Lift Canal, Hangu Road and other significant initiatives.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Gandapur highlighted the importance of completing these projects for public welfare, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities.
Muzaffar Ranjha assured that the federal PSDP projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be prioritized and completed on time.
Recent Stories
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG BDA inspects ongoing development projects1 minute ago
-
DC visits kidney dialysis unit in BVH11 minutes ago
-
Pak-British Friendship Council President advocates strengthening trade ties11 minutes ago
-
Seminaries play crucial role in serving nation: Dr. Ghulam Qamar21 minutes ago
-
Two PPP NA members walkout over not satisfying with supplementary questions reply21 minutes ago
-
NDMA sends 40 tons of aid to flood-hit Malaysia21 minutes ago
-
Police-public cooperation key to improved security: IG KP21 minutes ago
-
3,962 dengue cases reported in ICT; no new case reported last 24 hours31 minutes ago
-
DC reviews key performance indicators in a meeting31 minutes ago
-
Gas supply to Rawalpindi consumers maintained at standard pressure: GM31 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, Chaudhry Salik Hussain chair Interfaith harmony conference at Governor House41 minutes ago
-
Winter flowers bloom in Rawalpindi’s green belts, parks: PHA41 minutes ago