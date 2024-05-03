Open Menu

CM KP Highlight Importance Of Freedom Of Press For Democracy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted the importance of freedom of the press for democracy in his message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day being observed across the globe, including Pakistan.

In his message, Ali Amin Gandapur said, "The purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight the importance of a free press for democracy."

"The role of the free press is to strengthen democracy and democratic values in any society," Ali Amin Gandapur said.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, he said, “I pay tribute to the journalists of the whole country, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Ali Amin Gandapur said, "The role of the journalist community for the freedom of journalism and expression is worthy of praise."

"Journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are performing their duties despite extremely unfavorable conditions," Ali Amin Gandapur added.

"In the war against terrorism, along with the people and forces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, journalists here have also made great sacrifices," said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I salute the victims of journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty,” Ali Amin Gandapur said. 

He said, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf fully believes in freedom of the press."

“Our government will always welcome positive media criticism,” Ali Amin Gandapur added.

“We will take steps to improve in the light of positive media criticism, and the welfare of journalists and the solution of their problems are among the priorities of our government," said Ali Amin Gandapur.

"The present provincial government will work together with journalists to ensure freedom of the press," he concluded.

