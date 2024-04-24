CM KP Holds First Meeting Of Tourism Dept, Vows To Promote Tourism Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday presided over the first meeting of the Department of Tourism and set new targets to develop the tourism sector in the province on modern lines.
The Chief Minister was briefed about the working administrative affairs of the tourism department and development projects and future action plans so far initiated for the promotion of the tourism sector in the province.
He was also briefed about the Integrated Tourism Zones to be established in Malakand and Hazara Divisions.
The Chief Minister has set new targets to develop the tourism sector in the province on modern lines so as to attract both local and international tourists to visit scenic places.
The Chief Minister has asked for a plan to promote the tourism sector as an industry and directed the concerned quarters to take up measures to attract domestic and foreign investment in the tourism sector.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sufficient potential for tourism, it should be utilized to the maximum extent, the Chief Minister said while instructing the officials of the Tourism department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Chief Minister directed the officials in the meeting that they should prepare a plan for the promotion of eco-tourism in the province.
Alternative markets should be established at crowded tourist spots and car parking areas should be included as a mandatory component in the planning of newly established tourist spots, Ali Amin Gandapur said.
Steps should be taken to provide all the facilities needed by the tourists at the tourist spots, Chief Minister Ali Amin said. He said a sustainable system should be developed for drinking water supply and sewage in tourist places.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that steps should be taken to establish rest areas and mosques on roads leading to tourist spots.
The Chief Minister also asked for a plan for the effective use of properties owned by the Tourism Department.
With the effective use of these properties, along with providing facilities to the tourists, the province can also get sufficient income, said the Chief Minister.
He also directed classification of leases of these properties.
Local people should be given first priority in investment in tourist places, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said. The work on the establishment of integrated tourism zones in Hazara and Malakand divisions should be accelerated, Ali Amin Gandapur said.
Recent Stories
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil Defence imparts various trainings7 minutes ago
-
Dist admin conducts awareness seminar on Punjab CM Bike scheme at BZU7 minutes ago
-
Growers call for releasing water in canals27 minutes ago
-
FIA Peshawar Zone conducts 14 raid operations against electricity thefts27 minutes ago
-
Agricultural experts stress for timely sowing of cotton27 minutes ago
-
Six killed by rivals during wedding in Lakki Marwat27 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human smugglers37 minutes ago
-
Dengue larvae found on 21 locations of city47 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue meeting held:47 minutes ago
-
Cake-cutting ceremony held to mark university’s success57 minutes ago
-
GCWUF 4th convocation on April 26; Punjab governor to be chief guest1 hour ago
-
Rain, wind, thunderstorm predicted in KP1 hour ago