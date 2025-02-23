Open Menu

CM KP Inaugurates Center Of Excellence In Agriculture Department

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

CM KP inaugurates center of excellence in Agriculture Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited the Agriculture Research Institute in Tarnab, accompanied by provincial ministers Major (Retd) Muhammad Sajjad and Pakhtun Yar, as well as the Commissioner of Peshawar and senior officials from the agriculture department.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly established Center of Excellence, a state-of-the-art research facility built at a cost of PKR 650 million, aimed at advancing agricultural research in the province. 

As part of the initiative to strengthen the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister also handed over 90 motorcycles, 6 tractors, and 6 mini-trucks to the agriculture department. 

He toured various stalls set up at the research institute, showcasing innovations and advancements in the sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, CM Gandapur emphasized the importance of utilizing national resources efficiently for economic development.

 

He highlighted his administration’s commitment to strengthening provincial institutions financially and operationally.

The Chief Minister underscored the critical role of research in enhancing agricultural productivity, stating that the newly established Center of Excellence would be instrumental in achieving this goal. 

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to food security and increased agricultural output, citing expedited completion of long-pending small dam projects. 

Over the past year, these efforts have brought 400,000 kanals of land under cultivation, with an additional four small dam projects set for completion this year, adding another 400,000 kanals of arable land.

He further noted progress on the CRBC Lift Canal project, which, upon completion, will bring millions of acres of barren land under cultivation, significantly contributing to the country’s food supply.

Recent Stories

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperati ..

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance

57 seconds ago
 FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in ..

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fiel ..

Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..

16 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Di ..

Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..

31 minutes ago
 Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah Internationa ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..

46 minutes ago
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wi ..

Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..

46 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth ..

Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..

1 hour ago
 UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resi ..

UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Sp ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution rec ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..

2 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, Internatio ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan