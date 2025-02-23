CM KP Inaugurates Center Of Excellence In Agriculture Department
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited the Agriculture Research Institute in Tarnab, accompanied by provincial ministers Major (Retd) Muhammad Sajjad and Pakhtun Yar, as well as the Commissioner of Peshawar and senior officials from the agriculture department.
During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly established Center of Excellence, a state-of-the-art research facility built at a cost of PKR 650 million, aimed at advancing agricultural research in the province.
As part of the initiative to strengthen the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister also handed over 90 motorcycles, 6 tractors, and 6 mini-trucks to the agriculture department.
He toured various stalls set up at the research institute, showcasing innovations and advancements in the sector.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, CM Gandapur emphasized the importance of utilizing national resources efficiently for economic development.
He highlighted his administration’s commitment to strengthening provincial institutions financially and operationally.
The Chief Minister underscored the critical role of research in enhancing agricultural productivity, stating that the newly established Center of Excellence would be instrumental in achieving this goal.
He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to food security and increased agricultural output, citing expedited completion of long-pending small dam projects.
Over the past year, these efforts have brought 400,000 kanals of land under cultivation, with an additional four small dam projects set for completion this year, adding another 400,000 kanals of arable land.
He further noted progress on the CRBC Lift Canal project, which, upon completion, will bring millions of acres of barren land under cultivation, significantly contributing to the country’s food supply.
Recent Stories
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Child dies in roof collapse incident6 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif’s era marked by prosperity, unprecedented public service: Azma6 minutes ago
-
Senior police officers inspect duty points in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy6 minutes ago
-
CM KP inaugurates center of excellence in Agriculture Department6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes need for watering barren lands instead of destroying fertile land6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 11 suspects, seize drugs & weapons6 minutes ago
-
Police martyr's family gets house16 minutes ago
-
IBA University celebrates Jashn-e-Bahar: A colorful event16 minutes ago
-
11 held, drugs recovered16 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab transplant programme launched16 minutes ago
-
Ramadan ration packages distributed to 80 families of thalassemia-affected children26 minutes ago
-
New body of PFUJ elected26 minutes ago