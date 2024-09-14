CM KP Inaugurates Chief Minister’s Policy Office
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Policy Office (CMPO) newly established at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar on Saturday, marking a significant step forward in the province’s governance and policy reform initiatives.
The CMPO is designed to function as a strategic think tank for the Chief Minister, offering innovative and evidence-based solutions to the pressing socio-economic challenges facing the province.
Concerned authorities gave a detailed briefs to the Chief Minister about the objectives, functions and various other aspects of the CMPO. It was told that key functions of the CMPO include acting as the secretariat for the CM’s policy initiatives, procuring expertise from academia and market leaders, and developing a repository of government data. It will focus on high-priority sectors such as health, education, skill development, heritage, revenue growth, social protection, climate resilience, agriculture, electrification, and employment generation.
It was further informed that as part of its policy reform agenda, CMPO will emphasize employment generation through skill upgradation, climate resilience via carbon financing, and the development of mass transit systems and electric vehicle policies.
Moreover, the CMPO with its commitment to high value, high quality, and low-cost operations is set to revolutionize governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by accelerating policy implementation and fostering a culture of innovation.
Talking on this occasion, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that CMPO will play in bridging the gap between government departments, academia, and industry to drive meaningful reforms, and will prove to be instrumental for fast track implementation of the policies and decision of the provincial government as per the given timelines.
“It will serve as the engine room of innovation, bringing fresh ideas and high-level expertise to help shape the future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said the Chief Minister and added that it will not only provide innovative solutions to the long-standing issues will also ensure accelerated implementation of the provincial government’s policy decisions across the key sectors.
APP/fam
