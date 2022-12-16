UrduPoint.com

CM KP Inaugurates Construction Work On Mankiyal Road

Published December 16, 2022

CM KP inaugurates construction work on Mankiyal Road

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here on Friday formally inaugurated the construction work on Mankiyal Road to facilitate people.

The Chief Minister was informed that it was 23 kilometers road that would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 5.

7 billion.

The chief minister said that it was the long-awaited demand of the people of Swat that was fulfilled by the government today.

The road would provide state-of-the-art communication facilities, and promote trade and tourism in Swat, he added.

