CM KP inaugurates new blocks, laboratories in KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan on Thursday paid a visit to Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and inaugurated newly established academic block, administration block and four new laboratories for the tests of infectious diseases.

These projects have been completed at a total cost of Rs 690 million. Establishment of aforesaid Labs is the first ever step of its kind in the province as previously, samples of infectious diseases had to be sent to Karachi and Islamabad for testing but now such testing facility will be available within the province with the establishment of these state of the art laboratories.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at KMU, he said that the incumbent provincial government was investing directly in the public through various welfare initiatives adding that Sehat Card Plus scheme was a component of those initiatives. "So far over one million people have availed free treatment facility under sehat card and Rs 31 billion has been spent on treatment.

The government is also working to make this scheme more comprehensive by providing a free treatment facility for bone marrow transplant, Thalassemia and other diseases,", he remarked.

He further said that, the government has earmarked Rs 25 billion for sehat card scheme in new budget while a project worth Rs 15 billion has been initiated to revamp the non-teaching district headquarter hospitals across the province.

Similarly, a project for the up-gradation and conversion of 200 BHUs and 50 RHCs into 24/7 facility is also underway. Mahmood Khan said that the establishment of four new medical colleges in different districts is included in the current fiscal year budget.

Moreover, four tertiary hospitals would also be established at regional level so as to provide quality care facilities to people at local level, he added.

The chief minister further stated that the government has recruited thousands of doctors and other paramedical staff in order to overcome the deficiency of human resources in the public sector hospitals.

The chief minister paid tribute to Vice Chancellor KMU and his team for outstanding performance and said that the provincial government would provide all required resources to make this university a role model for other provinces.

The chief minister on this occasion also announced the regularization of contract staff of Khyber Medical University.