CM KP Inaugurates Rahat Kot To Sakhra Road Cost Of Rs190 Mln

Sun 04th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

CM KP inaugurates Rahat Kot to Sakhra road cost of Rs190 mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally inaugurated 10 KM long Rahat Kot to Sakhra road in Tehsil Matta of District Swat which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore and will benefit around about 95,000 local population.

On the Second day of visit to his home District, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of 13 kilometers long Barawai Irrigation scheme which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 150 million and will irrigate 551 acres of barren land. Villages to benefit from the irrigation scheme include Kalakot, Bagh Dheri, Asharai and adjacent areas.

While addressing the inaugural ceremonies, the Chief Minister stated that a new era of development will usher in the near future which will be inclusive of all aspects including infrastructure, communication, agriculture and tourism.

"Planned interventions are being carried out to industrialize and make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province a hub for national and international transit and tourism", Mahmood Khan, he added.

According to details, the Villages to benefit from RahatKot to Sakhara road include Matta, Sambat, Badarh, Kuza Drush khela, Bara Drush Khela, Asharai, Bagh Dheri, Rhata Kot, Shakara, Darmai, Kalakot, Nowkhara, Garai, Azad Banda, Kohistani Banda, Bar Lal koh, Kuz Lal Koh, Bat koh, Fazal Baig and the newly developed tourist area Gabeen Jabba.

The ceremonies were also attended by MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, Chairman DDAK Fazal Hakeem Khan, Commissioner Malakand Riaz Mehsud, DIG Malakand Division Saeed Khan Wazir, Secretary Irrigation Dawood Khan and others.

The Chief Minister stated that the present government is working to end unemployment by introducing tourism as an industry in the province which has a huge revenue generating potential.

The Chief Minister stated that the previous government had initiated Bagh Dheri irrigation scheme which will irrigate 5341 acres of barren land. The Bagh Dheri irrigation scheme along with Barorai irrigation scheme will help in establishing Fruit Gardens, growing vegetables and general harvests thereby not only generating huge revenue for the province but also employing the local population.

Mahmood Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken difficult decisions due to which Pakistan has escaped from the quagmire of insecurity and economical crisis adding that merit and rule of law will be upheld at every cost in order to establish a role model system of governance for our future generations.

