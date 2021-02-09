UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM KP Inaugurates Safe City Project In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:43 PM

CM KP inaugurates Safe City Project in Mardan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated Safe City Project in Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated Safe City Project in Mardan district.

The project was completed at a cost of Rs13 million under which 72 CCTV cameras in 16 different places in Mardan district were installed.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated sports gymnasium completed at a cost of Rs 70 million and the newly constructed state-of-the art Administration Block costing Rs 50 million at Bacha Khan Medical College in Mardan.

The Chief Minister KP also formally inaugurated Sehat Cards Plus Program that would benefit over 5,50,000 families in Mardan district.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Mardan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Just hours before moment of truth, ISRO expects Ho ..

16 minutes ago

Spanish Minister hails Sheikha Fatima&#039;s effor ..

31 minutes ago

FAB sponsors Emirati law students

31 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Russian Navy to Receive First Two Mass-Produced La ..

2 minutes ago

5.7-magnitude quake hits 111 km SSW of Kokopo, Pap ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.