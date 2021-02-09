CM KP inaugurates Safe City Project in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday inaugurated Safe City Project in Mardan district

The project was completed at a cost of Rs13 million under which 72 CCTV cameras in 16 different places in Mardan district were installed.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated sports gymnasium completed at a cost of Rs 70 million and the newly constructed state-of-the art Administration Block costing Rs 50 million at Bacha Khan Medical College in Mardan.

The Chief Minister KP also formally inaugurated Sehat Cards Plus Program that would benefit over 5,50,000 families in Mardan district.