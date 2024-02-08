CM KP inspects Election Control Room in Home Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Thursday visited the Election Control Room established at the Home Department, overseeing the latest developments in the electoral process.

Provincial Minister Aamer Abdullah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Choudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, and Additional Chief Secretary Home, were present during the briefing.

They were briefed that polling is underway at all 15,607 polling stations throughout the province.

Adequate electoral equipment and staff have been timely deployed to every station, including those in the snow-covered. All routes in these areas are reported to be accessible at present.

The election process is smoothly progressing throughout the province, with the Election Commission coordinating with administrative and security authorities.

The provincial government has introduced new software for online monitoring of administrative and security matters related to the electoral process.

This software facilitates real-time information gathering from all polling stations, ensuring efficient communication even in the event of internet service disruptions. It contains comprehensive data on polling stations and election staff.

To ensure continuous communication, alternative arrangements, including telephone and mobile phone access, have been made with all polling stations. The control room will remain operational without any interruptions until the receipt of the last ballot box.

Expressing satisfaction with the election arrangements, the Caretaker Chief Minister affirmed confidence in the coordination efforts and instructed relevant authorities to stay alert to handle any unpleasant or disruptive situations effectively.