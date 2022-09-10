CM KP instructs PDMA to send more aid to flood affected districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to send more aid to the flood-affected districts, an official of the PDMA said here.

The official disclosed that 15,000 blankets, 1,000 buckets, 3,000 jerry cans, 1,500 kitchen sets, 3,000 plastic mats, 5,000 mosquito nets, 1,200 tarpaulin sheets, 1,500 sandalwood kits have been sent to Kohistan soon after receiving reports about more need.

He said, KP Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir also confirmed the sending of more aids to Kohistan districts.

Iqbal Wazir also confirmed that 15,000 blankets, 3,000 jerry cans, 1,500 kitchen sets, 3,000 plastic mats, 5,000 mosquito nets, 1,200 tarpaulin sheets, 3,000 baby diapers, 1,500 sanitary kits have been provided for Swat as well.