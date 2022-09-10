UrduPoint.com

CM KP Instructs PDMA To Send More Aid To Flood Affected Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM

CM KP instructs PDMA to send more aid to flood affected districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to send more aid to the flood-affected districts, an official of the PDMA said here.

The official disclosed that 15,000 blankets, 1,000 buckets, 3,000 jerry cans, 1,500 kitchen sets, 3,000 plastic mats, 5,000 mosquito nets, 1,200 tarpaulin sheets, 1,500 sandalwood kits have been sent to Kohistan soon after receiving reports about more need.

He said, KP Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir also confirmed the sending of more aids to Kohistan districts.

Iqbal Wazir also confirmed that 15,000 blankets, 3,000 jerry cans, 1,500 kitchen sets, 3,000 plastic mats, 5,000 mosquito nets, 1,200 tarpaulin sheets, 3,000 baby diapers, 1,500 sanitary kits have been provided for Swat as well.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa AIDS Swat Kohistan

Recent Stories

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

2 hours ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

5 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.