PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday lauded the services of women for achieving prosperity, saying the dream of national development could not be fulfilled without full participation of women.

In his message on International Women's Day, the chief minister said that women constituted more than half of the country's population and the government had taken concrete measures for their empowerment to give impetus to the pace of national development.

He said, our women are serving alongside men in all walks of life, contributing effectively towards national development.

He said that respect to womenfolk and protection of their rights was important part of Islamic injunctions adding rights and societal respect enjoyed by the women in islam was unprecedented.

He said that the day reminded us to take all possible measures for protection of rights and empowerment of women.