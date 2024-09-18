CM KP Launches "Ikhtiyar Awam Ka" Portal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an innovative portal "Ikhtiyar Awam Ka" as an important initiative towards promoting good governance and addressing public issues in the province.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has formally launched this newly developed portal at a ceremony held here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Wednesday.
The "Ikhtiyar Awam Ka" portal is a robust and users-friendly digital platform that is now open for citizens to file complaints regarding their issues and grievances. This 24/7 portal will ensure a real time-tracking and monitoring of public complaints regarding services delivery in public sector entities allowing for swift redressal and resolution. Overseas Pakistanis can also register their concerns and issues on this portal.
This inclusive platform featuring simplified complaint submission mechanism, multi-channel interaction, data security and privacy, citizen feedback loop, and AI-powered analytics and reporting, is available on mobile app, WhatsApp, email, telephone and written application, offering dashboards for all departments and officers, ensuring seamless coordination and swift implementation of government decisions.
Similarly, this pioneering initiative, fostering effective communication between the government and citizens, will also facilitate to increase transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the government.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur emphasized the portal's significance, stating, "The purpose of this portal is to provide immediate solutions to people's problems. We are empowering the people, because solving their problems is our priority." He assured that complaints will not be closed until the complainant is satisfied, reiterating the government's commitment to citizen-centric governance.
This revolutionary portal is a testament to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's dedication to leveraging technology for good governance and citizens empowerment, he said and added that as the province continues to embrace digital transformation, the "Akhtiar Awam Ka" portal sets a new standard for public service delivery and participatory governance in the province.
The Chief Minister maintained that 99-points "Awami Agenda" has already been provided to civil administrations resulting in enhanced services delivery and significant improvement throughout the province. Launching of “Ikhtiyar Awam Ka” portal will further expedite the implementation of that agenda, he concluded.
Provincial Cabinet Members, Acting Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Administrative Secretaries attended the ceremony. Divisional commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers also attended via video link.
