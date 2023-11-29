CM KP launches 'Khushal Pakhtunkhwa' campaign, inaugurate solarization project in PPC

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah here Wednesday launched the "Khushal Pakhtunkhwa" campaign and inaugurated the solarization project at Peshawar Press Club (PPC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah here Wednesday launched the "Khushal Pakhtunkhwa" campaign and inaugurated the solarization project at Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

The project has been completed at a cost of Rs6.4 million.

Accompanied by Caretaker Information Minister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Chief Secretary KP, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and other relevant authorities, the Chief Minister KP has formally inaugurated the mega project.

The CM was informed that installation of the 25KV solar system would help save Rs2 million under the head of electricity to the press club and provide uninterrupted power supply to the journalist community helping them to fulfil their professional duties with ease.

Upon arrival at the press club, the Chief Minister was warmly received by the President of PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik, elected members of his cabinet and journalists in large numbers. Later talking to reporters, the chief minister said a 'Khushal Pakhtunkhwa' campaign has been launched in the province under which problems of people would be addressed at their doorsteps.

Besides improving governance on principles of people’s service delivery, he said that a strict campaign against encroachment, price hike, profiteering, adulteration, crimes, traffic problems and drugs were launched in KP under the campaign.

Seeking the cooperation of journalists in the fight against narcotics, the chief minister said that training through agriculture and livestock departments would be provided to people and farmers enabling them to get maximum production from crops.

The Khushal campaign’s positive effects would soon become visible.

Tourism in KP would be promoted through awareness, linkages with tourist operators and hotel unions besides exploration of new destinations for tourism.

Similarly, olive plantations would be promoted by establishing linkages with the Federal government’s agriculture institutions and universities while high courts would be approached for jail trials of inmates in small nature cases and decisions. Similarly, the establishment of libraries and their strengthening was also part of the Khushal campaign.

A part of the income generated from the sale of products of inmates would be given to families of prisoners through banks and other online services while a report would be prepared for recycling of waste and its management besides computerization of land records.

Arshad Hussain Shah said that the natural and mineral resources of KP would be used for the progress and prosperity of the people.

A Human Capital Export Strategy has been prepared under which five lakh youth would be sent abroad for employment in five years. The CM announced a Rs30 million special grant for Peshawar Press Club.

He said a one-hour program would be aired on FM Radio for the resolution of public complaints and problems.