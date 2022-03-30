UrduPoint.com

CM KP Mahmood Khan Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Six Pakistani Army Personnel In UN Peacekeeping Helicopter Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 12:07 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of six Pakistan army officers and soldiers in a helicopter crash during a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo)

In a condolence message here on Wednesday the chief minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also paid glowing tribute to the services of the Pakistani armed forces for maintaining peace in the world.

It is pertinent to mention that six Pakistan army officers and soldiers were among eight United Nations peacekeepers who lost their lives as a Puma helicopter crashed while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo.

