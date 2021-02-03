CM KP Mahmood Khan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday launched COVID-19 vaccination drive in a ceremony in which a frontline healthcare worker was the first to receive the shot.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that all eligible recipients would be covered during the campaign in province.

He appreciated China for providing 0.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan and added that these doses would be judiciously distributed across all the provinces.

He said that in first phase COVID-19 vaccine would be administered to health workers, who were on the front-line in the fight against coronavirus, as well as those vulnerable due to age, would be vaccinated.

He urged the health workers to essentially get them vaccinated as per the international practice.

He advised citizens to continue following guidelines related to Coronavirus to protect from carrying the disease.

He added adopting precautionary measures are necessary to fully control the disease.