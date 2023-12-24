Open Menu

CM KP Offers Condolences Over Loss Of 9 Lives In Tragic Fire Incident In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 09:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Sunday expressed profound sorrow and grief over the devastating fire incident in the area of Abbottabad, resulting in the loss of nine precious human lives.

In an official condolence statement released on Sunday, the chief minister conveyed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the grieving families affected by the tragedy.

The CM's message acknowledged the emotional impact of the incident, describing it as a profound wound in the loss of valuable human lives, adding he emphasized the government's solidarity with the grieving families, pledging support during this difficult time.

As investigations into the incident are underway, the chief minister assured that necessary steps would be taken to determine the cause of the fire and prevent such tragic events in the future. The government remains committed to providing assistance and support to those affected by this unfortunate incident.

At least 9 persons from the same family lost their lives as their house was engulfed in flames due to an electricity short circuit, the wood and clay house quickly caught fire, impeding rescue activities. Consequently, nine family members were trapped within the collapsing structure and lost their lives.

