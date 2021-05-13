CM KP offers Eid prayers at Governor House Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers Shaukat Yousafzai, Iqbal Wazir, IGP Sanaullah Abbasi and other government officials offered Eid prayers at Governor House Peshawar on Thursday.

In view of the Corona epidemic, the Chief Minister and other participants did not hug or shake hands with each other. The MPAs and MNAs offered Eid prayers in their respective areas.