CM KP Performs Ground Breaking Of Havelian Water Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM

CM KP performs ground breaking of Havelian water scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, performed ground breaking ceremony of Havelian Water Supply Scheme during his visit to Abbottabad on Saturday.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 4.64 billion, is expected to be completed within two years. Upon completion, it will provide 250,000 gallons of clean water daily to urban and rural areas of Tehsil Havelian, benefiting approximately 94,000 residents.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister announced several other developmental projects for Tehsil Havelian, including Upgradation of Havelian Hospital, land acquisition for graveyard, construction of Havelian City Bypass,

upgradation of ten Primary schools,establishment of playgrounds and parks,

construction of a middle school and a bridge,

development of Saji Kot Waterfall Road, expansion of Shewa Road, allocation of funds for a degree college building, installation of ten tube wells and 200 pressure pumps, establishment of five Basic Health Units (BHUs), construction of five community centers and others.

The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to transforming Tehsil Havelian into a developed region. He also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for democracy.

Earlier, the Chief Minister attended the annual awards ceremony at Abbottabad Public School as the chief guest. He distributed medals and shields to students excelling in academic and extracurricular activities.

During his speech, he announced a grant for the construction of an auditorium at the school. Additionally, scholarships for orphaned students were increased from 20% to 100%, while provincial government scholarships were raised from 20% to 40%. The Chief Minister also announced an additional month's salary for the school faculty.

He toured various stalls set up by students and praised their creativity and enthusiasm. The school principal, Col. (Retd.) Khalid Bashir, presented the institution's annual performance report.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said, "It is a pleasure to be part of this event. The passion and determination of students here are inspiring. Our youth are our greatest asset, and we are investing in their future. Students should shape their lives according to Islamic teachings and work with dedication to achieve their goals. Great dreams lead to great achievements."

Emphasizing self-accountability, he added, "We must break the barriers of individualism and adopt collective thinking. Nations that succumb to envy cannot progress. A self-reliant and great nation fosters great individuals in all fields."

Provincial Minister Pakhtun Yar, Secretary education Masood Ahmad, Commissioner Hazara Tahir islam, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, and other officials were also present at the ceremony.

APP/fam

