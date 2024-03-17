CM KP Reaches DI Khan To Meet Party Workers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 11:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday, reached Dera Ismail Khan on his first visit after assuming the charge of Chief Ministership of the province.
On his arrival at Dera Ismail Khan, party workers and the general public warmly welcomed the Chief Minister.
Talking to media on this occasion, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that being chief minister, it is his first responsibility to maintain law and order, ensure development and welfare of the people across the province.
"The very first responsibility of incumbent provincial government is to maintaining law and order", he remarked and said that a viable plan has also been finalized in this regard.
He further said that Sehat Insaf Card suspended for the last one and half years, has been restored. Apart from this, initiatives would be taken to improve services delivery in government hospitals; and very soon, people will have all the facilities in government hospitals.
Keeping in view the prevailing economic situation and its adverse impacts on the life of general public, incumbent provincial government, despite the numerous challenges, has decided to give relief to the people, he said and added that 8,50,000 deserving households would be provided with Ramazan package in a dignified manner; People will get their right at their doorstep and will not be humiliated.
The Chief Minister said that making the province economically self-sufficient is also one of the priority areas of his government adding that concrete measures would be taken to ensure food security of the province.
Similarly, he said that self-employment opportunities will be provided to the youth and women by imparting them digital and skills training in line with the demands of modern market.
Besides this, steps would also be taken to enhance the revenue of the province in addition to taking revolutionary steps that will make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a model province.
He further stated that issue regarding payment of outstanding dues of the province has been taken up with the prime minister, adding that it is the matter of the rights of our people; federation would have to provide it; we would continue to fighting for the rights of the people.
APP/ash
