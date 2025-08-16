CM KP releases Rs 1.5b each to PDMA, Communication Department for relief activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, Saturday chaired a meeting to review the emergency situation and ongoing rescue and relief operations following recent rains and flash floods.

Officials briefed that efforts were underway to restore communication roads to reach cut-off areas, while medical teams and essential supplies were being delivered to the affected people. To fund these operations, the government has released 1.5 billion rupees to the PDMA for rescue and relief activities and victim compensation, and another 1.5 billion rupees to the Communications Department for road and infrastructure restoration. An additional 500 million rupees has been sent to deputy commissioners to compensate the families of the deceased.

The briefing noted that while rescue operations have been completed, relief and rehabilitation work was now the main focus. Both the Federal government and Pakistan Army are assisting, with province's civil administration leading overall effort.

Praising timely response of provincial institutions, Chief Minister Gandapur urged the administration to continue their work with same dedication.

He issued several directives, emphasizing the need to ensure access to all affected people as a top priority. He also called for use of helicopter services for isolated areas and ordered that compensation be paid to victims within next two days.

To prevent shortages, he directed that medical staff and officials from adjacent districts be sent to affected areas and that all resources be used to provide food for affected populations.

Gandapur also called for an effective monitoring system for relief work to be established at the level of the chief secretary and PDMA, urging improved coordination between federal and provincial institutions.

He instructed that heavy machinery be mobilized for infrastructure rehabilitation and that separate teams be formed for on-the-ground relief and rehabilitation work. Finally, the chief minister announced he would personally visit Buner, a heavily affected district, to review the damage and relief efforts.