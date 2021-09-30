CM KP satisfies over ongoing uplift works in merged districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday presided over a meeting of the task force constituted to carry out and monitor development works continued in merged districts of the province.

The meeting besides others was also attended by Corps Commander Peshawar, provincial ministers, IGP KP, Secretaries concerned and high civil and military officers.

The meeting reviewed implementation on decisions taken for the development and addressing issues of the tribal people, at the earlier meeting of the task force for the merged districts.

The meeting was briefed that during the last meeting 27 decisions with regard to the development of North Waziristan district and 24 important decisions for the uplift of Kurram district were taken. It was told that implementation on 19 out of 27 decisions taken for North Waziristan has been implemented in letter and spirit while implementation on the eight remaining decisions would be completed according to the timeline.

In Kurram district, the meeting was told that 11 out of 24 decisions for the uplift of the district were implemented. In North Waziristan a permanent NADRA office has been established while in Razmak a temporary NADRA office has been established. A passport office has also been established for the convenience of the locals at North Waziristan.

Besides, the meeting was told that five NADRA Citizen Facilitation Centers have also been set up at specific places in North Waziristan. Female staff has also been deputed at three NADRA Facilitation centers. SNEs have been approved for appointments on vacant posts in health and education departments of North Waziristan.

Under the monsoon plantation drive, the meeting was told that over 1.8 million trees have been planted in North Waziristan so far. The hospitals in Spin Wam and Shewa have also been functionalized. In the district, offices of Excise, Mines, Rescue, Social Welfare, Population Welfare and food have also been set up besides, the farmer market at Miran Shah has also been functionalized.

The meeting was further told that to strengthen the police force in North Waziristan 500 SMGs have been provided to the police department while offices of the Counter Terrorism Department have been established across North Waziristan.

The project of widening and rehabilitation of Bannu-Miran Shah has been included in AIP and the PC-2 in this regard has been approved. The process of recruitment of 379 teaching staff in North Waziristan would be completed within one month of time.

The meeting was informed that a hefty amount of Rs 2.26 billion has been released for strengthening of the police force in merged districts.

With regard to uplift works in Kurram district, the meeting was told that PC-2 for construction of category-D hospitals in Mandan, Kharlachi and Makhzai areas of Kurram has been approved while work on feasibility study of medical college and up-gradation of DHQ Hospital Kurram was underway.

The project of widening and rehabilitation of Thall-Parachinar Road has been included in the Annual Development Program. In Kurram district the process of recruitment of 456 teaching staff would be completed before the start of next educational year. For the district, 56 lecturers have been appointed while more seven lecturers would soon be appointed.

The meeting was informed that in merged districts establishment of 12 colleges was in the offing that would provide quality educational facilities to the local students. The preparation of health and education plans for the merged districts was in its final stages. An economic plan was also devised for enhancing economic activities in merged districts.

The Task Force expressed satisfaction over progress so far made with regard to the uplift of the merged districts.

The Chief Minister while expressing his views said the provincial government was taking solid steps under a planned strategy for the rapid uplift of the merged districts where development works worth billions of rupees were underway in all sectors of life.

He said on completion of these projects a visible and positive change would take place in the lives of tribal people. He directed that all the ongoing projects of people welfare must be completed within stipulated time frame in merged districts.