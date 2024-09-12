CM KP Statement Tantamount To Attack Federation: Ranjha
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Pakistan Muslim League (N) central leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s recent statement regarding negotiations with Afghanistan was tantamount to undermine the Federation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) central leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s recent statement regarding negotiations with Afghanistan was tantamount to undermine the Federation.
Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted that foreign policy falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal government, warned that any provincial involvement could lead to instability.
He said that keeping in view of the current terrorism and security challenges facing the country, the Chief Minister’s remarks were anti-state.
He said that numerous invitations for dialogue were initiated by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), especially those concerning national matters, have been ignored by the PTI founder.
He urged that the current economic and security crises of the country will be resolved by the collective efforts of all the stakeholders.
Ranjha accuses the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of spreading anarchy in the country.
