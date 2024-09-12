Open Menu

CM KP Statement Tantamount To Attack Federation: Ranjha

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 11:36 PM

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

Pakistan Muslim League (N) central leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s recent statement regarding negotiations with Afghanistan was tantamount to undermine the Federation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) central leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s recent statement regarding negotiations with Afghanistan was tantamount to undermine the Federation.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted that foreign policy falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal government, warned that any provincial involvement could lead to instability.

He said that keeping in view of the current terrorism and security challenges facing the country, the Chief Minister’s remarks were anti-state.

He said that numerous invitations for dialogue were initiated by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), especially those concerning national matters, have been ignored by the PTI founder.

He urged that the current economic and security crises of the country will be resolved by the collective efforts of all the stakeholders.

Ranjha accuses the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of spreading anarchy in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lead All Government

Recent Stories

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

2 minutes ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

2 minutes ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

13 minutes ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

13 minutes ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

13 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

1 minute ago
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

2 minutes ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human R ..

Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar ch ..

2 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi cel ..

SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

17 minutes ago
 30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday

30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday

3 minutes ago
 Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate o ..

Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate on human rights violations in I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan