CM KP Takes Notice Of Nine People Killed Inside House In Batkhela

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday while taking notice of the killing of nine people inside a house in Batkhela tehsil of Malakand division, directed the top personnel to immediately investigate the incident and take necessary action for arresting the culprits.

Muhammad Azam Khan in his condolence message, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives, prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in peace and give their bereaved families strength to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said, "The act is shameful, brutal, and condemnable.""The elements involved in the incident cannot escape from the grip of the law under any circumstances and all possible efforts will be made to provide complete justice to the victim's family," he added.

