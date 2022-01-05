ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership of Abbottabad has completed arrangements for the worker's convention which would be held on the January 6, at Royal Palace Wedding Hall, Stadium Road, here.

PTI Provincial President Pervez Khattak and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will participate and address the convention.

In addition, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, MPA Qalandar Lodhi and other members and leaders from Abbottabad will host the convention.

A large number of party workers are invited to attend the convention and discuss the policy for the upcoming local boy elections in the seven districts of the region.