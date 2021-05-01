CM KP visits Chamkani, West Police Stations, checks Corona SOPs in Bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan paid a surprise visit to Chamkani and West (Gharbi) Peshawar Police Station and also reviewed implementation of SOPs during his visit to different bazaars.

During the visit, the Chief Minister has directed to immediately shift the case vehicles outside the Police Station Chamkani to a special warehouse and expressed frustration over poor sanitation situation in Gharbi Police Station and malfunction of CCTV cameras.

The situation should change significantly within a week, the Chief Minister issued warning to concerned quarters as saying. Sudden visits to government institutions and public places will continue, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said to the Police officials.

He said the public confidence in police stations must be restored and the Police should change their behavior toward Public. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is being modernized. He directed the concerned quarters to submit immediate report over the CCTV cameras and poor sanitation situation in all Police Stations in Peshawar.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has also reviewed the implementation of SOPs in different parts of the city during his surprise visits. He checked the diaries and registers at both the Police Stations.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached police stations without any protocol along with a few officials and met the detainees and sought information about police behavior.