CM KP Visits Karkhano Market, Hayatabad

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Hayatabad, Karkhano Market, Jamrud Road and Ring Road without any protocol.

The Chief Minister reviewed the lockdown situation in these areas, implementation of SOPs, cleanliness and traffic situation.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the lockdown situation in areas other than the Karkhano market.

He expressed his anger over the lockout violation by some shopkeepers in Karkhano Market.

He directed the Directs Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (retd) Khalid Mehmood to ensure strict implementation of warning and lockdown.

He said no compromise on lockdown in the areas would be tolerated.

