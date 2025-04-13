- Home
- Pakistan
- CM KP wants to compete with Maryam Nawaz's performance through advertisements: Ikhtair Wali
CM KP Wants To Compete With Maryam Nawaz's Performance Through Advertisements: Ikhtair Wali
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtair Wali Khan on Sunday said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wanted to compete with the performance of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif through launching of an advertisements campaign to improve his sagging image.
He claimed that the Chief Minister KP has released about Rs300 million fund from the Provincial Govt exchequer for his personal projection through advertisements campaign in media.
In a statement here, the Prime Minister aide said that PTI would not be allowed to use KP's taxpayers money for personal projection through continued advertisements campaign in media outlets.
Ikhtair Wali Khan further claimed that honest and upright officers are still existed in KP, claiming that former Secretary Information was sidelined on refusal by the Tehreek-e-Insaf .
Ikhtair Wali Khan said that Rs7.50 per unit reduction in the prices of electricity was a big relief provided by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the entire nation.
He said that Prime Minister's electricity relief package reflected that PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wanted to provide maximum relief to masses.
Ikhtair Wali said that PMLN Govt has put the country on road to economic progress and prosperity and saved the country from an imminent economic default.
Besides significant reduction in prices of electricity and oil, he said price hike has also been slashed while policy rate downed to 12pc.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi attends International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat (SAW) conference in Talagang3 minutes ago
-
CM KP wants to compete with Maryam Nawaz's performance through advertisements: Ikhtair Wali3 minutes ago
-
Peace, interfaith harmony top priority : Minister3 minutes ago
-
US congressmen visited Taxila Museum13 minutes ago
-
Jashne Baharan concludes with splendor in Jhang13 minutes ago
-
Kanju inaugurates Lodhran-Kahror Pacca road13 minutes ago
-
Shakarganj Sugar Mills sealed over unpaid dues to growers13 minutes ago
-
Four arrested with drugs, weapons13 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Javed Kaudu13 minutes ago
-
S.M. Tanveer calls for lower power tariffs and economic reforms to boost industrial growth13 minutes ago
-
Tourist influx increases in Hazara division as mercury rises in the country13 minutes ago
-
Nawabshah endures hottest April temperature43 minutes ago