Open Menu

CM KP Wants To Compete With Maryam Nawaz's Performance Through Advertisements: Ikhtair Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 07:40 PM

CM KP wants to compete with Maryam Nawaz's performance through advertisements: Ikhtair Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtair Wali Khan on Sunday said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wanted to compete with the performance of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif through launching of an advertisements campaign to improve his sagging image.

He claimed that the Chief Minister KP has released about Rs300 million fund from the Provincial Govt exchequer for his personal projection through advertisements campaign in media.

In a statement here, the Prime Minister aide said that PTI would not be allowed to use KP's taxpayers money for personal projection through continued advertisements campaign in media outlets.

Ikhtair Wali Khan further claimed that honest and upright officers are still existed in KP, claiming that former Secretary Information was sidelined on refusal by the Tehreek-e-Insaf .

Ikhtair Wali Khan said that Rs7.50 per unit reduction in the prices of electricity was a big relief provided by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the entire nation.

He said that Prime Minister's electricity relief package reflected that PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wanted to provide maximum relief to masses.

Ikhtair Wali said that PMLN Govt has put the country on road to economic progress and prosperity and saved the country from an imminent economic default.

Besides significant reduction in prices of electricity and oil, he said price hike has also been slashed while policy rate downed to 12pc.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

13 minutes ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

58 minutes ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

1 hour ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

1 hour ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

2 hours ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

2 hours ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

3 hours ago
 First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sha ..

First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare ..

UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflect ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan