PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs Ikhtair Wali Khan on Sunday said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wanted to compete with the performance of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif through launching of an advertisements campaign to improve his sagging image.

He claimed that the Chief Minister KP has released about Rs300 million fund from the Provincial Govt exchequer for his personal projection through advertisements campaign in media.

In a statement here, the Prime Minister aide said that PTI would not be allowed to use KP's taxpayers money for personal projection through continued advertisements campaign in media outlets.

Ikhtair Wali Khan further claimed that honest and upright officers are still existed in KP, claiming that former Secretary Information was sidelined on refusal by the Tehreek-e-Insaf .

Ikhtair Wali Khan said that Rs7.50 per unit reduction in the prices of electricity was a big relief provided by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the entire nation.

He said that Prime Minister's electricity relief package reflected that PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wanted to provide maximum relief to masses.

Ikhtair Wali said that PMLN Govt has put the country on road to economic progress and prosperity and saved the country from an imminent economic default.

Besides significant reduction in prices of electricity and oil, he said price hike has also been slashed while policy rate downed to 12pc.