CM KPK Approves To Induct 650 Police Constable

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :To maintain law and order situation and tackle increasing numbers of crime in district Haripur, Chief Minister KPK has approved the appointment of extra police force including one SP, two DSP and 650 police constables.

According to the details, in the district, the Haripur police department was facing a shortage of policemen and many times demanded from the provincial government to provide more officers and constables to meet the requirement of the district.

KP Minister Akbar Ayub got the approval of an extra police force from the chief minister.

Former District Police Officer (DPO) Hairpur Ishfaq Anwar during his tenure sent a summary to the provincial government demanding extra police force to tackle the shortage of police force and to cope with the increasing numbers of crime, he also involved provincial minister Akbar Ayub to help for the approval.

Currently, 800 policemen are working in district Haripur while the vast area in the district desperately needs immediate appointment of approved strength.

