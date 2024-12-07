CM KPK awards gold medals to 18 position holders of Gomal Medical College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKPK), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, during visit to his native district DI Khan, attended the annual convocation of Gomal Medical College on Saturday as the chief guest and awarded degrees and medals to graduating students.

A total of 68 medical graduates received degrees, while 18 outstanding students were awarded gold medals for their academic excellence.

Addressing the convocation, the Chief Minister felicitated the graduates, their parents and faculty members and emphasized that medicine is a noble profession and doctors hold a significant position in society.

He reminded the young doctors of the high expectations of patients and their families have from them.

Urging them to see their work as a mission of serving humanity, he called on the graduates to step forward and serve in underprivileged areas where their services are most needed.

The Chief Minister encouraged the new graduates to aim not only to become competent doctors but also exemplary human beings and role models.

He stressed that true greatness lies in selfless service to humanity and highlighted the need to adhere to Islamic teachings in all spheres of life to build a better society.

He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to improving healthcare, particularly in underprivileged districts which includes strengthening Primary healthcare services and increasing the quota for medical college admissions for students from newly merged districts.

He announced plans to establish a campus of Khyber Medical University in Dera Ismail Khan soon, providing local students with access to quality medical education.

Chief Minister also inaugurated three state-of-the-art laboratories at Gomal Medical College. These include an IT lab, set up in collaboration with Khyber Medical University at a cost of Rs 90 million, designed for online MBBS examinations.

Additionally, he inaugurated a high-tech 3D "Anatomage Table," costing 40 million rupees, the first of its kind in the province.

A skills lab, established at a cost of Rs 30 million, was also opened to enhance hands-on training for medical students.

The convocation was attended by elected representatives from Dera Ismail Khan, senior officials from divisional and district administrations, faculty members, students, and their families.

The Chief Minister lauded the administration of Gomal Medical College for successfully organizing the convocation and praised the college’s achievements in a short span of time.