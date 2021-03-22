CM KPK calls on Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Monday.

CM KPK felicitated Sadiq Sanjrani upon his election as Chairman Senate for second term, said a press release issued here.

CM also congratulated Mirza Muhmmad Afridi for assuming the office of Deputy Chairman Senate.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi was also present in the meeting.