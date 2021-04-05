UrduPoint.com
CM KPK Condemns Killing Of ATC Judge, Orders Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

CM KPK condemns killing of ATC Judge, orders inquiry

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Sunday condemned the killing of a Judge of anti-terrorist court (ATC), and his family and ordered an inquiry to apprehend the perpetrators behind this gruesome incident.

According to tv reports, the CM expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the tragic incident that occurred near Anbar Interchange of Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa. He said that inquiry has been ordered to apprehend the culprits behind this murder.

Meanwhile, Swat Bar Council has announced suspension of court proceedings to express condolence over killing of a Judge Aftab Afridi and his family members who were coming from Swat to Islamabad by a car. The Swat Bar Council also announced boycott of hearing of petitions for a day.

More Stories From Pakistan

